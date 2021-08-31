Harrison County deputies searching for missing woman with medical condition

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman with a medical condition.

Jessica Adair was reported as missing by her son on Aug. 30 around 7:30 p.m. She was last seen at her home on Harris Rd.

Adair needs to take medication everyday, according to the sheriff’s office. She is 46, and 5’5”. Adair has blonde hair and weighs 155 lbs.

She was last seen wearing an “H&W Honda” black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Adair also does not have her purse, medication, or cell phone with her.

If anyone has information regarding the location of Jessica Adair, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or call 911.