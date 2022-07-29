HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County law enforcement arrested 11 people on Thursday after a gang-related shooting and other shootings in Harrison County.

The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Police Department carried out a joint arrest operation in Marshall and Harrison County.

Officials said they started an investigation after a gang-related shooting on July 17 in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street and other shootings in Marshall. 11 individuals were detained and they were charged with 40 offenses in total.

Authorities also executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street and they seized marijuana, M.D.M.A, THC, crack-cocaine, different kinds of pills and four firearms.

“The Marshall Police Department is working with all of our resources to address the senseless and reckless shootings which have occurred. We are thankful for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Violent Crime Task Force in partnering with us to bring those responsible for this violence to justice and making our community safer,” stated Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.

The following people were arrested:

Markel Kyre May, 18, of Marshall

Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm (WRT)

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (WRT)

B/F Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (WRT)

Gregory Dewayne Worth Jr., 25, of Marshall

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (WRT)

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (WRT)

Christopher O’Neal George Jr., 17, of Marshall

Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm (WRT)

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (WRT)

Riot Participation (WRT)

Ryan Louis Patterson, 34, of Marshall

Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member (WRT)

Resisting Arrest Search or Transport (WRT)

Evading Arrest Vehicle (WRT)

Assault on Peace Officer (WRT)

Bond Forfeiture- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (WRT)

Deonte Jacore McKinney, 28 of Marshall

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (ONVIEW)

Possession of Dangerous Drugs (ONVIEW)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 >1g<4g (ONVIEW)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3 <28g (ONVIEW)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 >4g<400g (ONVIEW)

Possession of Marijuana >4oz<5lbs (ONVIEW)

Five Traffic Warrants

Eric Dray Booker, 28 of Marshall

Traffic Warrant

Derrick Lamont Bennett, 34 of Marshall

Possession of Marijuana <2oz (ONVIEW)

Two Class C Offenses (ONVIEW)

Robert Lexis Bennett, 45 of Marshall

Possession of Marijuana <2oz (ONVIEW)

Tampering with Evidence (ONVIEW)

One Class C Offense (ONVIEW)

Kendra Monae Hurd, 29, of Marshall

Five Class C Offenses (WRT)

Kimberly Lynn Bracey, 20, of Marshall

Credit/Debit Card Abuse (WRT)

Burglary of Vehicle (WRT)

Arron Demetrius Calloway, 29, of Marshall

Class C Offense (ONVIEW)