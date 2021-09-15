Harrison County man killed in Tuesday crash just outside Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) One man is dead and other was injured in Tuesday afternoon crash near the city of Marshall.

According to DPS, troopers were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 59, one mile north of Marshall, shortly after noon.

When they arrived, officials determined the driver of a Dodge truck failed to yield the right-of-way from a private drive attempting to cross the northbound lanes.

The driver, now identified as Christopher Rutherford, 25, of Marshall, was hit by the driver of a car, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rutherford’s body was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. The driver of the car, identified as Miguel Gonzalez, 35, of Marshall, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.