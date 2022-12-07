HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.

A jury sentenced Jemille McAfee for the second degree felony. Officials said McAfee was known as a habitual offender, so his punishment was increased to 15 years minimum for this offense.

The conviction was linked to an incident that happened in Marshall on Oct. 22, 2021. Police were called to a house due to a trouble unknown call. Officers spoke with the woman who made the call and McAfee, and the woman later said she did not need police.

Law enforcement said they were leaving the property, and they saw a baggie of cocaine inside a vehicle in the driveway. McAfee told police it was his car, said authorities.

Officers found 27 small bags with cocaine, cash and Alprazolam pills at the scene.

McAfee also had a long criminal record including a conviction for aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and manufacture/delivery of marijuana.

Miranda Harris, the Harrison County Assistant District Attorney said in court that McAfee is under indictment for a separate possession of a controlled substance charge and charge for felon in possession of a firearm.

“Ms. Harris stated that she would hope that the verdict would send a strong message to drug dealers in East Texas. Harris also stated that she was thankful to have had diligent officers like Officers Caldwell and Sipes who were able to present their case with detail and clarity,” said the DA’s office.

Harrison County Assistant District Attorney Miranda Harris and Assistant District Attorney James Woodring represented the state in this case.