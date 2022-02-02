HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County man will spend 40 years in prison on child pornography charges.

According to the Henderson County District Attorney, Collin County investigators notified the DPS criminal investigation division in Tyler in December 2020 about a potential case involving child pornography.

Subpoenas were obtained and identifying information was discovered to connect the IP address used to download images and videos to 44-year-old Kenneth Bellomy.

A search warrant was executed at Bellomy’s home in Diana. Seven electronic devices were seized, and thousands of images and videos of child pornography were found on the devices. Bellomy admitted to possessing child pornography, a second degree felony.

Bellomy pled to 40 years. The case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood.