Harrison County man who was among Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders arrested

HARLETON, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County man who was previously on the Texas list of 10 Most Wanted offenders was arrested last week.

47-year-old Billy Ray Dake was arrested the same day he was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

Dake has been wanted since May 17 when a warrant was issued for a parole violation. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office issued another arrest warrant on Aug. 27 for failure to register as a sex offender.

Back in 1992, Dake was convicted on aggravated sexual assault for an incident involving a 5-year-old boy. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

After failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements, he was sentenced to five more years in prison.

In 2018, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender and sentenced to eight years in prison. He was released on parole in November 2019.