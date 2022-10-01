HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Saturday’s briefing report from the Harrison County Sheriff’s office reveal details of an arrest made where a man allegedly made threats with a machete.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a location for a person allegedly threatening another person with a machete. Deputies said the complainant told them a man by the name of Bryon Nelson was upset and angry.

The complainant told deputies that Nelson grabbed a machete and made threats, including holding the machete against them. According to officials, they attempted to contact Nelson but he retreated into a building still armed with the machete.

Deputies said Nelson refused to come out and made multiple threats towards law enforcement, which resulted in Harrison Emergency Response Team (ERT) to be activated.

ERT arrived on the scene, and after deploying non-lethal tactics, Nelson was safely taken into custody according to officials.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s office said a report was made and a press release will be sent out at a later date with more details regarding the incident.