HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to the Harrison County Judge, the state has reported 121 new COVID cases in the county.

“While the symptoms are no fun, they have all recovered well,” officials said. “Hospitalizations have increased but we’ve also made it another week without a fatality.”

Hospitalizations have gone from 23 to 89 in the last month with no new fatalities, and officials said its possible that this may be the top of the counties latest surge in cases. Around two months ago, there were only 133 fewer COVID cases in the county but four total hospitalizations.

“Get tested if you aren’t feeling well and go see your doctor if you have significant symptoms,” officials said. “Early treatment seems to be the best way to prevent severe cases.”