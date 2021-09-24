Harrison County searching for inmate they say walked off from assignment

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate they say walked away from assignment in the main jail.

Officials are looking for 33-year-old Roy Lee Vaughn, who is described as a 6’1″ black man weighing approximately 175 lbs.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was being escorted to the dumpster when he fled the area where the trash containers are washed.

Officials say he walked off assignment at 6:15 a.m. on Friday, leaving eastbound on Bowie Street. Vaughn was last seen wearing a dark blue ‘hospital scrub’ style shirt and blue pants.

Any information can be called into 911.

According to Harrison County judicial records, Vaughn was charged with aggravated assault back in July and continuous violence against the family in January.