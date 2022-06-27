UPDATE (12:09 p.m.) – The subject is in custody, authorities confirmed. More information is expected to be released later today.

__________________________________________

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate an armed robbery suspect last seen in the Hallsville area.

The subject is a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a tan shirt and dark colored pants and is about 5′ 8.” He was last seen near the Hallsville Sewer Plant, and officials warn to not approach him as he was last seen armed.

The incident, officials said, occurred outside the city limits but the man ran along railroad tracks into the city limits.

If seen, police ask that the sheriff’s office is contacted immediately at 903-923-4020 or call 911.