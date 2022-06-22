HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has identified one of the suspects who is accused of stealing over 100 pounds of copper wire in Hallsville on May 30.

Bryan Scott Barnhart, 37, of Kilgore, is wanted by authorities for three felony warrants: burglary of a building, criminal mischief and theft of material.

Officials have video of the burglary, and said they believe Barnhart was possibly driving the white 2019 Ram 1500 that was caught on camera. His Texas license plate is PDZ-1845.

If people know about Barnhart’s whereabouts they should contact the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 903-923-4020. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App.

The burglary happened at Braxton Services, and a white pickup truck backed up to their fence around 2 a.m.

Several people cut the fence, said law enforcement. An industrial generator was also destroyed, and the property suffered more than $70,000 in damages.

Braxton Services had previously said it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the responsible parties.