MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 52-year-old man.

Christopher Britton was last seen walking in the Marshall area from US 59 and SL 390.

He is 5’11” and weighs 240 pounds. Britton has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing green khaki shorts, a t-shirt, brown hiking boots and a ball cap.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Christopher, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.