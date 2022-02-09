MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is participating in an anti-theft initiative using social media to combat issues of theft of cars and homes. The 9 p.m. routine anti-theft initiative originally started from a sheriff’s office in the State of Florida before coming to East Texas. The routine came after positive community feedback was received from those who practiced the safety protocols which is bringing down theft in their neighborhoods.

“This is basically to educate your community on tips that they can use to help us prevent crime along with them,” said Harrison County Sheriff, Brandon Fletcher.

The department sends a reminder every night at 9 p.m. It is done through social media to ensure neighborhoods have secured their property and belongings.

“Almost all of our issues are literally unlocked doors and it’s too easy of access of valuables being in plain sight. Even if it’s just a pair of sunglasses, a wallet, a laptop from work just thrown in the passenger seat. If they see it, they are going to get it!,” said Sheriff Fletcher.

Sheriff Fletcher says there hasn’t been a rise in burglaries in the area. Though, we can continue to bring down the crime rate by just lighting up, locking it up, and storing away all valuables.

“Unfortunately, have to protect our things more than we used to. Life in the country is a little bit different these days and you’ve got to lock up,” said Sheriff Fletcher. “There were days where you used to leave your door wide open and those days have unfortunately passed us.”

Thieves are unpredictable when it comes to location and timing. Law enforcement officials hope the 9 p.m. routine can deter the issue in the area and keep everyone safe.

“Lock your doors, turn your lights on, park your car in an area where security lights illuminate your car. If you got light bulbs out, change them. Outside lighting is very important. A locked car, door or gate, whatever you have that deters people from coming closer to your home it’s nothing but a plus,” said Sheriff Fletcher.

If you see something, say something to keep you and your neighbors safe.

The 9 p.m. routine is set to continue as long as the public continues to offer feedback and stay interactive on the issue with the department.