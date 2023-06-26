HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A suspect by the name of Tyler Martin is reportedly scamming people by cloning the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office phone number.

On June 26, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male identifying himself as Tyler Martin, an Investigator with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office sent out a social media notification verifying that this information is false and Tyler Martin does not work for the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is allegedly cloning the sheriff’s office phone number which is 903-923-4000. He is claimed to be informing individuals that they haven’t appeared to their civil court case that they were summoned for. The sheriff’s office describes the scam on their Facebook,

“In order for the individuals to not be placed in jail they have to deposit cash in a gas station “Bit K” Machine. Once all the cash has been deposited Martin will no longer contact you and you will not be able to contact him on the number he provides due to it being a false number.”

The sheriff’s office would like the public to know not to fall for these tactics and to stay safe.

“Please be aware that this is a scam and the Sheriff’s Office will not direct you to do such thing,” said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.