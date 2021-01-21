Woman with Alzheimer’s disease located in Lufkin

UPDATE: Shirley Windham was found Thursday night.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are looking for a woman with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen in the city’s downtown just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Shirley Windham, 52, is 4 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, said information from the police department. She has short gold hair and was last seen wearing long pants, a gray sweatshirt and a red shower cap.

She lives on Hummingbird Lane in the Brookhollow subdivision.

Those who see her, are asked to call 936-633-0356.

