TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new Hawaiian-themed restaurant will open soon in Tyler.

Hawaiian Bros is known for food inspired by authentic island favorites, offering iconic Hawaiian comfort foods like chicken, rice, Kalua pork, Spam musubi and more.

Their Tyler location is set to open on Dec. 4. There will be a special VIP free plate lunch for first responders, medical personnel, local business, academic staff and students on Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Hawaiian Bros will be located at 6915 South Broadway Ave. in Tyler.