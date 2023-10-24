HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) — Hawkins ISD announced on Tuesday they are mourning the loss of a kindergarten student.

The district said in a release that Frederick “Clay” Barker died suddenly, and said that during this time, the family has asked for support in looking after their other children who also attend the school district.

“We understand the importance of providing a safe and supportive environment for these children during this challenging time and we are committed to doing all we can to help them cope with this loss,” HISD said.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 987 N Cole Bottom Road Gladewater, Texas.

People wishing to contribute in anyway to the family can contact HISD’s administration office at 903-769-2181.