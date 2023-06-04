HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Hawkins ISD is mourning the loss of student Jaykob Dodd, who died over the weekend, according to the district.

Hawkins ISD shared the following statement on Facebook:

“We send our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Jaykob Dodd. We stand by you during this difficult time, and our hearts go out to everyone in his family and our HISD school family. HISD will have counselors on hand tomorrow for any student and staff in need. Whether you need someone to talk to or just someone to listen, we are here for you. The Middle/High School will postpone summer school tomorrow. We will resume our summer learning program on Tuesday. Once again, our thoughts and prayers go out to you.” Hawkins ISD

The district said that Middle School and High School summer school is cancelled on Monday and resume on Tuesday. They added that Region 7 crisis counselors will be on campus from 9:00 a.m. to noon tomorrow for students and staff.