HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – The Hawkins Police Department identified the suspected shooter and the man who was killed in a shooting on April 29 in Hawkins.

Officials received a call on Friday around 10 a.m. about a shooting at JJs Fast Stop, according to Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow.

Hawkins police arrived at the location and found Ibory Taylor had been shot several times in his chest and abdomen, and he died. Taylor was born in 2001.

Authorities received a description of the suspect’s car and they sent several police units to his house.

Police arrested Devin Harper, 19, at his house the same day, and he confessed to the shooting, said Gilow. The shooting happened due to an argument over a girlfriend, police said. Harper was charged with murder and his bond was set at $1 million.

Hawkins PD also received assistance from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and called the Texas Rangers.

Authorities have video of the shooting, but they are not releasing it at this time.