HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) — The Hawkins Police Department is seeking information about a sexual assault that happened at a convenience store this week.

On July 26, around 12 a.m., a woman was getting gasoline at a closed store when someone came up behind her and sexually assaulted her.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Hawkins PD at 903-769-3628 or the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 903-763-2201.

“All other details are being withheld to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” Hawkins PD said.

Hawkins PD encourages all citizens to be vigilant and stay safe.