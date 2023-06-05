WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Hawkins teen is dead after a Saturday afternoon head-on crash near Hawkins.

According to a preliminary DPS report, a 2001 Ford Ranger was traveling south on FM 14 one mile north of Hawkins when it crossed the center line and struck an oncoming car head-on.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 16-year-old Jaykob Dodd, was pronounced dead at the scene and the passengers of the other car were taken to a Tyler hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.