RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas fire departments worked a seven-acre grass fire on Tuesday.

The blaze was on SH 322 North, said the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the scene. Officials said the fire was started by a hay baler that caught on fire.

A John Deere tractor was near the blaze, but first responders said it was not burned.