LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Haynes King, a graduate of Longview High School, has been named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the ninth week of the college football season.

King became the second quarterback in Georgia Tech history to throw at least four touchdown passes three times in a season and accounted for 377 yards of total offense on Saturday to lead his team to a 46-42 win over #17 North Carolina.

All Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria:

Born in Texas

Graduated from a Texas High School

Play football for a Texas-based junior college

Play football for a four year D1 Texas college

