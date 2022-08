BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Hazardous cargo leaked from a large trailer that rolled over in Bowie County on Thursday. The truck involved appeared to be transporting two trailers.

The crash happened on I-30 westbound at the 212 mile marker. The driver was taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries.

A hazmat company helped with the leaking cargo, and the C5 Volunteer Fire Department and the Red River Fire Department assisted at the scene.