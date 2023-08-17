TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hazmat is responding to the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a truck that happened around 5 p.m. at Highway 271 and northeast Loop 323 on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash took out a signal box which has shut down a traffic light at the intersection and repair crews are responding to fix the light.

The 18-wheeler is leaking an unidentified substance onto the roadway and hazmat is responding to contain and clean that spill, the Tyler Police Department said.