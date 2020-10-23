UPDATE: Traffic is now clear after an 18-wheeler overturned in Zavalla

ZAVALLA, Texas (KETK) – SH 63 in Zavalla is now clear and open after an 18-wheeler overturned and caused delays, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Officials also said Hazmat will return on Monday to clean the ditch area.

Hazmat responded to an overturned 18-wheeler on SH 63 in Zavalla.

The DPS said that motorists should be prepared for delays and or take alternate routes.

Speed will be reduced through the area to allow for emergency crews to respond and clear the scene.

