SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Hazmat crews are on the scene Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler crash caused a gasoline spill on Loop 323 in Smith County.

According to officials, the crash happened on Loop 323, between Lavender Road and FM 14, around 3:12 a.m., and crews are still there as of 8:30 a.m. Eastbound lanes of Loop 323 are shut down and one westbound lane is open.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Transportation and the Tyler Fire Department have responded, and officials said travelers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.