TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The community gathered on Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Troup to make t-shirts to honor Cooper Reid, a high school junior, who was hospitalized after a football injury on Sept. 9.

Mandi Braswell, who is close to the family and other local residents helped organize the t-shirt event, and their goal is to make 1,000 shirts so Troup ISD students and community members can wear them by Friday.

A local resident also donated money so all Troup High School students could receive a t-shirt for free. Organizers were using six machines to make the t-shirts on Wednesday and about thirty people were helping by volunteering.

Braswell said about 1,000 shirts were ordered in approximately seven hours. She also said she spent the day with the Reid family and said Cooper is doing great and recovering.

“We want everybody to realize that Cooper has a long fight ahead of him, and he needs more prayers than ever. We want everybody to realize that this is a marathon. We feel confident that with everybody’s prayers, we’re standing on God’s promises that Cooper will win the race,” said Braswell.