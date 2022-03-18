SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A patient of one of the dentists killed during a Smith County dental clinic shooting Wednesday remembers how special he was to her family. Jamie Jackson was a patient of Dr. Blake Sinclair for more than 20 years.

“He took such good care of you mentally and physically,” said Jackson.

He called people after every procedure and would ask “‘what’s your pain level?’ What can I do?'”

Jackson said when she heard the news that there had been a shooting at the clinic in Tyler, she knew it had to be him.

“The only reason I knew that is because, if there was anything he could have done to protect the people in that building, he would’ve gotten in between them,” said Jackson.

There were times where Sinclair would inconvenience himself to satisfy his patients.

“Caring doesn’t explain Blake,” said Jackson. “He went above and beyond for people, not just (for) me. I never heard anything negative.”

She recalls times where he wouldn’t let her leave the clinic until she was happy with the service.

“You’ve got those few that no matter what you do you’re not going to satisfy that customer. But, he would at least try,” said Jackson. “I don’t know what the gentleman’s issue was exactly, but the cost of dentures was not worth a life.”