PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Independent School District said on Wednesday one of their students died.

Isaac Vasquez, a freshman at the high school, passed away and school officials said he was “everything a parent and teacher could ask for in a student.”

The school district said the whole community will miss him.

A funeral mass will be held for Vasquez at 10 a.m. on Friday May 13 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Jonathon Frels officiating. The burial will be held after at St. Joseph’s Cemetery under the direction of Herrington/Land of Memory Funeral Home.

The family is also having a rosary and visitation on Thursday, May 12 at Herrington/Land of Memory Funeral Home Chapel beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

“Please keep his family lifted in prayer as they navigate their time of loss,” said the district.