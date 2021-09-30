‘He will be missed’: Law enforcement, family attend memorial of Alto police officer who died after battling COVID-19

ALTO, Texas (KETK)- East Texas law enforcement and family members gathered on Thursday during a memorial for Alto Police Officer Ryan Vasquez.

Ryan was 43-years-old and died on Sept. 7 after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

“He will be missed. I guarantee you,” said Code Enforcement Officer Lee Starling.

Starling was one of the last people to see Ryan on the job. Ryan told the other man he was feeling sick that day.

“It was a Saturday, and he told me he didn’t feel well. ‘I told him go home, take calls from the house I will be around.’ Later on, he called me and told me he was going to the hospital,” recalled Starling.

Ryan battled COVID-19 at a Dallas hospital, and unfortunately the virus took over his lungs.

Family members said he was born premature and battled multiple pre-existing conditions. One of them was asthma.

His family said he was a fighter until the very end.

“I, you know, assumed that he was going to be fine. Obviously, that wasn’t the case. It was hard,” said Hannah Vasquez, Ryan’s niece, who was like his daughter.

Ryan was the youngest of three brothers, who were all police officers.

He took an interest in the police academy at 19-years-old and soon after pursued that as his career.

Ryan followed in his older brothers’ footsteps. He served in Alto for 14 months.

“He would work 48 to 72 hour shifts at a time just because they were either short staffed or he just wanted to be on the job and be there for people,” said Hannah.

Law enforcement and loved ones came out to say goodbye during an hour-long service, remembering the man that was so special to them and so full of joy.

“He just loved giving and helping others more than anything, more than anybody I’ve ever met,” added Hannah.

Ryan had no children but his niece and nephew were like his own.

Hannah remembers him as a reliable man and says he was always there for her no matter what.