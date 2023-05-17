TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Head of School at The Brook Hill School is moving on to California after 19 years in the Piney Woods.

“In 2004, when Brook Hill took a leap of faith by hiring me, I too embarked on a leap of faith by relocating my young family to East Texas,” Head of School Rod Fletcher said. “Since then, my family and I have become deeply rooted in the Brook Hill community, proudly declaring ourselves ‘all orange!’ We have grown alongside Brook Hill, raising our own boys in partnership with this remarkable institution – a decision we will forever cherish.”

Fletcher said that, as Brook Hill celebrates its 25th anniversary, he is proud of the school it has become.

“Brook Hill is thriving and independent,” Fletcher said. “The seven-year-old school we came to, and have joyfully served over the last 19 years, has become what we dreamed and prayed for it to be. Like our children, we have been thankful to be a part of giving Brook Hill wings, and it is poised to fly! The Brook Hill School has given me countless memories, experiences, and friendships that I will cherish forever. I am grateful for your support, encouragement, and investment over the years, and I am proud of the achievements that we have made together.”

Fletcher believes the future is bright for Brook Hill, and thanked the Brook Hill community for their support, encouragement and friendship.

“As I prepare to embark on this new adventure, and as I gratefully reflect on my time at Brook Hill, I am reminded of our theme this year,” Fletcher said. “First and foremost, ‘Look what God has done!’ And secondly, I know we can confidently ‘expect God’ as we trust Him for the future.”

His resignation, effective July 30, will allow Fletcher to become Executive Director at Campus By The Sea on Catalina Island, California.

“Many of you are familiar with my family’s 70-year history at Campus By The Sea and my profound love for this camp,” Fletcher said in a letter to the Brook Hill community. “Throughout the years, it has been a privilege to take numerous Brook Hill students to this camp, and I hope to continue nurturing this relationship in the future.”

In a letter from Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Stephen Dement, he said the board accepts and supports Fletcher’s decision to resign. Dement said there will be an opportunity this summer to express thanks to Rod and Heather Fletcher for their service and wish them well in future endeavors.

“Rod’s 19 years of service is remarkable, both in duration and achievements,” Dement said. “Under his extraordinary leadership, our school has become one where students, parents, faculty, staff, administrators, and alumni have come together as a strong and extended community. We have seen Brook Hill flourish with an enrollment growing to over 800, program enrichment, expansion of facilities, financial stability, and the school gaining international visibility.”

Dement said the search process for a new Head of School will begin immediately. He said the board decided not to hire an Interim Head of School, and instead asked Dement to step up as Acting Head during the transition period. Dement said Fletcher agreed to be available for advice and counsel as needed.

See below for their full letters:

