Head-on collision in Nacogdoches leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened Wednesday evening.

53-year-old Leigh Allum of Nacogdoches died in the crash and 43-year-old Christopher Garsee of Nacogdoches was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The collision happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. on N.E. Stallings Drive, just south of Starr Avenue (FM 1878).

The area was closed for roughly five hours while officers in the NPD Traffic Division investigated the cause of the crash. The roadway is now back open.