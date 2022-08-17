Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A head-on crash has caused a road closure in Smith County on Wednesday, according to Larry Christian, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck at FM 346 and CR 122 before 5 p.m. A dark tan SUV and white SUV collided, said the sheriff’s office.

All of FM 346 is shut down. DPS is on the scene as well as the Flint-Gresham Fire Department and a fire marshal.

There were possibly some injuries, said the sheriff’s office.