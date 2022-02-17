KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore family is looking for answers after finding damage on their loved one’s tombstones.

Joan Light says she put Christmas flowers on her husbands grave in December and when she returned in January to remove them, she noticed the tombstone had been damaged.

“We were married almost 61 years and it’s hard to see that,” Light said.

The entire tombstone is not in its original place, the granite around the base of it is chipped, and there’s many scratches on the face of the stone.

“We put that stone out there, we thought it was forever,” said Light. “He was resting peacefully and it’s very upsetting and emotional.”

Staff with the City of Kilgore said they are looking into it and trying to prevent this from happening again.

“The stone was knocked over by somebody who doesn’t deal with headstones,” said Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck. “Which means it wasn’t one of our contractors or one of our staff.”

The funeral homes have their own grave diggers they work with, which is why the city isn’t having any luck finding out who did it. Because it wasn’t an internal mistake with the City of Kilgore and the cemetery, they said they aren’t legally responsible for the repairs or replacement.

“Vandalism isn’t something that we repair. This is the personal property of the family…it’s here but it’s the personal property of the family and they have acknowledged that’s what our rules say,” Selleck said.

The city has reached out to all of the third party grave diggers and no one has admitted to the damage. For now, they are referring the Light family to a company that may be able to get it repaired.

“We really do sympathize with the family, and we’re trying to help them as best as we can,” Selleck said.

Damage does happen often at the Danville Cemetery and the Light family says something more needs to be done.

“If I go to the $6,000 expense of buying another stone…when is it going to be damaged?” Light said. “Because I feel like it will be.”