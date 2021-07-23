Healthy Start Tyler receives $5000 to help those in need to promote safe sleep initiative

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Healthy Start Tyler received a $5,000 grant to promote the sleep safe initiative to encourage families to complete health education and life skills classes offered by Healthy Stat Tyler.

Floor seats, pillows, soothing swings, diapers, wipes, play spaces, bottles, baby carriers and items for moms will all be provided to families in need of maternal health through the donations from Superior HealthPlan.

“The purpose of Superior HealthPlan is to transform the health of the community, one person at a time,” said Superior HealthPlan in a statement announcing the partnership.

Healthy Start Tyler is a program of BCFS Health and Human Services. BCFS Health and Human Services has operated the Healthy Start program to provide clinical care and case management to women at highest risk for poor maternal health outcomes.

In 2019, Healthy Start Tyler officially began serving women and families in ZIP codes 75702 and 75708.

“We’re both honored and excited to have a great partnership with Superior HealthPlan,” said Sandra Burns, Program Director of Healthy Start Tyler. “These grant funds will help elevate and enhance what we currently provide for so many families in the area. We are very grateful for their support.”

For more information, visit DiscoverBCFS.net/HealthyStart or SuperiorHealthPlan.com.