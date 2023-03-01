TROUP, Texas (KETK) — High school junior Alyssa White wanted to have tough conversations in a casual setting on campus, with help from Troup Police Officer Kyndal Brown.

It’s a conversation being had at the right time.

As a crisis caused by fentanyl grows in the U.S., here in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott made fighting the deadly drug a priority this legislative session.

In Washington D.C., a congressional hearing was held Wednesday to address the issue.

Today, fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans 18 to 45. In Troup, the drug has not reached their campuses.

“The Troup Police Department has dealt with a couple of cases where we have seen fentanyl and that’s just been on the streets, so we know it’s here and so we’re trying to make people aware,” said School Resource Officer Kyndal Brown.

White is making this an important lesson coming from a student to other students about all drugs.

“It’s something that we all need to be aware of and understand that it’s going to be anywhere and everywhere,” said White.

White’s goal is to make sure her classmates are safe and always aware of their surroundings.

“I’m not very knowledgeable about certain things, so I wanted others to be knowledgeable, so that way we could all come together and understand these situations,” said White.

Officer Brown was at the gathering to answer any questions students had, ranging from de-escalating a scary situation in public to drugs and how they can affect your life.

“I can’t be with them everywhere, but I can try to educate them so I can be in the back of their mind everywhere,” said Brown.

White said she feels grateful for Troup PD’s help.

“Officer Kyndal is such an amazing person and so easy to talk to that it’s just been really wonderful having her here at the school.”

Officer Kyndal feels grateful for Alyssa too, who chose to make a difference on a topic that matters to her: safety.

“Her being a leader amongst her peers and wanting to take that step forward for awareness for both students and parents. I really want to say I’m really proud of her,” added Brown.

Both of them hope these conversations can potentially save a classmate’s life, or prevent a tragedy.

Alyssa said she was happy to do this for students and parents, and was pleased with how it all came together.