HEARING CONTINUES: Longview ISD awaits judge’s ruling after being sued by Texas Attorney General over mask mandate

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD is waiting for County Court at Law 2 Judge Vincent Dulweber, to make his final ruling after the Texas Attorney General sued the district for defying Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order against mask mandates.

The law known as GA-38, states that “no governmental entity, including a county, city, school district, and public health authority, and no governmental official may require any person to wear a face covering or to mandate that another person wear a face covering.”

The Texas Attorney General’s office argued that Longview ISD was in direct violation of this law, that went into effect in late July. The district put this mandate in place in August, just weeks after the governor signed the order. When the mandate went into effect, COVID-19 cases were still high. According to Longview’s policy on the mandate, it’s expiration was dependent on active cases in the area.

The district responded with education code 11.201, which says that, “managing the day-to-day operations of the district as its administrative manager, including implementing and monitoring plans, procedures, programs, and systems to achieve clearly defined and desired results in major areas of district operations…”

Longview ISD is one of many districts across Texas that are being sued by the state. Diboll and Lufkin ISD are also facing a lawsuit for their mandates, and Chapel Hill ISD recently made the announcement that their mandate is no longer in effect.