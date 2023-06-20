LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — After the storms left extensive damage, linemen from all over the country are restoring power to East Texas. Each hour, thanks to their hard work, the number of outages are shrinking.

“250,000 to 80,000 in just three-plus days’ time. That’s an even quicker restoration SWEPCO pulled off after Hurricane Laura,” said AEP SWEPCO Communications, Doug Warner.

Their job is becoming more dangerous while they are outside for 16 hours a day.

A lineman, who worked for Appalachian Power in West Virginia came to Harrison County to restore power. He died Monday of what officials say are heat-related injuries.

“He was down here helping out and doing his part and it just so happened to take his life, it’s a very tragic incident,” said Judge John Oswalt, Justice of the Peace, Harrison County Precinct 1.

The 35-year-old took measures to cool off and rest inside after feeling unwell.

“Marshall EMS attempted life-saving measures on this young man and were unsuccessful,” said Oswalt.

SWEPCO encourages linemen to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

“They are given tons of drinks to stay hydrated throughout the day, food throughout the day and given ample break as often as possible,” said Warner.

Another challenge that linemen are facing is accessibility to damaged poles. Workers are responding to calls in the deep Pineywoods.

“A lot of times in the middle of a cattle pasture where these transmission lines just cut through, where they cut through oftentimes on someone’s property deep in the woods somewhere,” said Warner

Each worker is working tirelessly to finish the job and turn every light in East Texas back on.

“We do greatly appreciate what our linemen are doing but it’s not them sacrificing their lives or safety to put power back on for us. we want them to be safe and get home to their families,” said Oswalt.

As power slowly turns back on, SWEPCO encourages families to make sure their “Electricity Service Entrance” is not damaged. Damages could result in power not reaching the home or business. Residents are encouraged to see their local professional electrician for repairs.