TYLER, Texas (KETK) — When intense heat reaches triple-digit numbers like on Wednesday, we need to be extremely aware of how it affects our bodies.

“We like to make sure we hydrate very well; we drink lots and lots of water. We try to find shade and let him play in shade as much as we can,” said Kim Brown, a Tyler mom.

In the last week alone, all East Texas counties have been under an excessive heat warning. This has caused rising concern for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Medical experts say they’ve seen a spike in cases during this time of year.

“On a high record temperature day, we normally have about 5 to 6 patients. Even while taking proper precautions you can still experience heat-related injuries,” said Brandi Love, a family, and ER boarded practitioner.

Just recently, Kaylen Eileen Gehrke, of Longview died on her first day on the job as an archaeologist in Louisiana. She was conducting a survey when she suddenly became ill. Officials say the cause could be heat related.

“Typically, heat exhaustion starts with mild headaches, body aches, nausea and vomiting. You can feel dazed or feel like you’re going to pass out,” said Love.

Experiencing any of these symptoms and staying in the scorching heat longer, can add to further depletion of water in your body. Without enough water intake, not sweating is a red flag of heat illness.

“Stroke-like symptoms are confusion, dizziness, more severe weakness, especially confusion should always be a symptom when you should pursue medical emergency room evaluation for,” said Love.

Moral of the story: Drinking enough water and electrolytes not only keeps you hydrated but also releases heat from your body.

“There are more commercially available electrolyte solutions beyond Gatorade. Pedialyte is great for kids, adults can actually have Pedialyte. You can mix it with your favorite Gatorade flavor. We recommend a half and half solution,” said Love.

Even just short periods of exposure during sizzling temperatures can still be very draining.

Heat exhaustion symptoms:

Headache

Dizziness and confusion

Loss of appetite and feeling sick

Excessive sweating and clammy skin

Muscle cramps in arms, legs, and stomach

Fast breathing and pulse

Extreme thirst

If you do not feel well after 30 minutes, call 911.

Heat Stroke symptoms:

Fast breathing or shortness of breath

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

Not responsive

If you begin to experience any of the symptoms listed, it is recommended to take a break and seek medical attention if feeling uncomfortable.