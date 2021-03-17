Heavy rain, high winds blow through East Texas Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A line of powerful storms with high winds moved through East Texas early Wednesday morning causing power outages and minor damage.

Most of the severe weather had moved out of the region by noon.

The storms came with lightning, thunder, heavy rain and in some cases hail. Some wind gusts were over 60 mph, said reports from KETK News meteorologists, who carefully tracked the storms.

At one time, most of the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning. Warnings in the Smith County area expired at 10 a.m. Warnings in the Nacogdoches County area were set to continue until 1 p.m. as the storms moved east.

At one time, more than 10,000 people in the region were without power but by noon power had been restored to most customers.

In Mount Pleasant, the storm moved through about 6:30 a.m. High winds knocked over a gas pump but there was not widespread damage.