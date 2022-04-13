NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Heavy rains overwhelmed the Nacogdoches Wastewater Treatment Plant, resulting in an overflow of rainwater and sanitary sewage at a manhole.

The overflow happened near the plant into Lanana Creek in excess of 100,000 gallons. Officials said the environmental threat is minimal as the overflow was 95% rainwater.

Heavy rains in the area caused flooding conditions on all waterways throughout Nacogdoches’s system. Their system is rated for less than 13 million gallons per day, and they experienced flows over 16.2 million per day, with wastewater and storm water creating maximum inflows.

To prevent flooding that could severely damage equipment and productivity, the plant went into “emergency bypass mode” but is now operating at normal capacity.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and all required notifications have been issued to media and other City of Nacogdoches officials.