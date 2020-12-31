Heavy rains expected for Tyler, city prepares for severe weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler is preparing for severe weather over the next few days as heavy rains sweep into the area.

Tyler storm water foreman Jeff Kirt said that the city starts preparing in the days before a rain event.

“Two days or a day prior to the rain event, we’ll go out, send staff out to check all the crossings wherever the creek runs,” he said. “Where ever there’s an opportunity for debris and stuff to get hung up we check all those locations, clean them if they need cleaning and just get them opened up and ready for the rain.”

While any part of Tyler may experience flooding, Kirt mentioned that creeks tend to have issues during major rains. For any road closures, check TxDOT’S real time map at DriveTexas.org.

“There’s creeks throughout the city that are natural, or some that have concrete sides and bottoms,” Kirt said. “And, generally, the natural creeks will have more issues because of debris floating down from the banks and twigs and branches that have fallen on the bank that might get into the creek.”

You can track and report power outages with the Oncor outage map and the SWEPCO outage map. Severe weather events often comes with hazards for anyone spending time outdoors or on the roads.

“I’d just be careful at crossings, definitely stay out of the creeks, keep your kids away from these creeks and channels when there’s rain like this,” Kirt said. “Some kids like to play in the rain and stuff but it’s very dangerous to get swept away in some of these currents from the waters.”

As our weather team tracks storms across East Texas, it’s easy to track the weather from your computer, tablet or cell phone with our interactive radar.

“Just stay inside and enjoy the day, the dryness of being inside,” Kirt said.