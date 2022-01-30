MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) – A “large controlled burn” in the East Texas area is causing smoke to be seen miles away, officials say.
Mount Enterprise Fire Department officials said that the smoke that many people are seeing is blowing in from a large controlled burn in Angelina County. Officials said that the heavy smoke has “enveloped our city and surrounding areas.”
Firefighters are currently investigating the controlled burn.
- Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
- 26-year-old man dead after shooting at Polk County night club
- Heavy smoke in Rusk County area due to ‘large controlled burn’
- Sunday Evening Forecast: Rain returns Monday, wintry mix possible Thursday
- IRS changes: More Americans eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit in 2022