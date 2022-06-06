UPDATE: No one was killed after a “hard landing” at the Rusk County airport on Monday.

Rusk County officials identified Russell and Ginger Moore, a husband and wife, as the occupants of the helicopter.

According to officials, they were in a R44 helicopter, which is a four-seat aircraft. Both sustained injuries from the crash and were taken to local hospitals.

At this time, their injuries are not life-threatening, according to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management officials.

___________________________

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – First responders are headed to the Rusk County Airport after reports of a private helicopter crash.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, access is limited to emergency responders only and updates will be provided when available.

No information is available on occupants of the helicopter at this time.

KETK has a crew headed to the scene now. Check back for updates.