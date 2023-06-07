NECHES, Texas (KETK) – A head-on crash on Highway 79 just outside of Neches Wednesday morning left three people injured.

According to a DPS preliminary crash investigation, a GMC SUV was travelling south and moved into the northbound lane, striking the side of a van and then hitting a Cadillac head-on.

The drivers of the GMC and the Cadillac were flown to Tyler for their injuries. The passenger in the Cadillac was taken to a Palestine hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and information is limited at this time.