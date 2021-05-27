HELP MEOWT: Longview Adoption Center needs animal caretakers after taking in record number of cats

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is not kitten around when talking about how many animals they’ve taken in this month.

The center is in desperate need of people to adopt the nearly 151 cats they have gathered just since the beginning of May. In a Facebook post, the organization said that it was “by far the most we have taken in during a single month.”

All adult dog and cat adoptions are completely free while kitten adoptions are currently being offered at a 50% discount.

They come spayed and neutered along with being microchipped and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccinations.