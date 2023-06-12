TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Kellogg Company, Dollar General, ArtSkills, and Feeding America are fighting food insecurity in East Texas.

As part of their Get Crafty summer program, Kellogg Company and Dollar General along with Helping Hands of Kilgore distributed food and 200 take-home art kits for kids on Monday, June 12. As a part of this program, The Kellogg Company teamed with Dollar General, ArtSkills and Feeding America to help address food insecurity, while encouraging kids to explore their “art skills” during their summer break.

As part of Kellogg’s Better Days Promise, Kellogg will also donate $20,000 to the East Texas Food Bank to further support the fight against hunger in East Texas. Dollar General will contribute an additional $5,000 to the local food bank to support families as well.

With their help, over 200 take-home art kits equipped with ArtSkills supplies and instructions, Kellogg products for four art projects, and a $10 Dollar General gift card were distributed at the event. Additionally, Kellogg and ArtSkills hosted a crafting table where kids create kaleidoscopes out of Pringles cans.

“We’re having a fun day with children and families to come out and craft with art skills and to pick up some produce. We have bread and pastries, extra treats and they are giving away gift bags from Dollar General and Kellogg’s that have lots of snacks in it,” said Ursula Plaisance, Executive Director of Helping Hands of Kilgore

Each business and organization that participated in the event have larger company goals to address a wide range of social issues and inequality. For example, as part of their Better Days Promise ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy, Kellogg is addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, serving over 3 billion people by the end of 2030.

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, they helped provide 5.2 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Moreover, ArtSkills is a family-owned and operated company, and nationally certified Women’s Business Enterprise, with a commitment to bringing quality, innovation, and successful experiences to its customers.

In addition, Dollar General provides access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people they serve, bringing attention to the systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity.

If you would like to contribute to their cause, Helping Hands of Kilgore takes donations and volunteers. They are located at 201 S Martin St in Kilgore.