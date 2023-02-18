HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Two words: Mardi Gras, and Henderson, Texas knows how to celebrate it!

“Celebrating America and a good time, you know I mean freedom, eating gumbo,” said costume contest participant and Elvis impersonator, Daniel Foster.

With music from band Swampland Revival, to the aromas and flavors of gumbo at their cook off, there’s something for the whole family.

“This is the first time we’ve ever made gumbo in our life, and so we were arguing over recipes and lets do this and that,” said Gumbo cook off participant John Nichols.

A big crowd came out for the 9th annual event.

“A lot of planning goes to get this to come together as good as it does,” said Civic Center Manager, Stephanie Kimbrell.

They are making the most of the season with good food, good memories and good company.

“Gumbo, shrimp, it’s all good,” added Foster.