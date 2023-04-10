TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Keep Henderson Beautiful and Keep Chandler Beautiful were recognized as two of the ten winners of the 2023 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards.

Keep Texas Beautiful, in partnership with TxDOT, has given this award for more than 50 years.

This is one of the most coveted annual environmental and community improvement honors here in Texas and the 10 winners will split two million dollars in landscape funding.

The programs are judged in several different areas, including public awareness and outreach, education and youth engagement, litter prevention, cleanup and more.

Keep Chandler Beautiful will receive $110,000 while Henderson will receive $160,000, based on population.

All the awardees will be honored during the annual Keep Texas Beautiful conference in June which will take place in Houston.